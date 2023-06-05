Lowcountry school districts offering summer meal programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several school districts across the Lowcountry are making meals available for children during the summer months.

Dorchester School District Two will offer meals Monday through Thursday at three district schools. The program begins June 12 and runs through Aug. 8.

Breakfast and lunch will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. with lunch served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Meals will not be served the week of July 4 - 8.

The district will also provide meals to students attending summer programs.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Ashley Ridge High School, 9800 Delemar Hwy., Summerville, SC 29485

Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29420

Summerville High School, 1101 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483

Charleston County School District

The Charleston County School District’s Seamless Summer Feeding Program provides free breakfast and lunch to approved sites in the county.

The program runs from June 12 through Aug. 4 on weekdays. No meals will be provided on July 4.

Meals are available for pick-up at approved sites throughout Charleston County, including McClellanville, North Charleston, James Island, Johns Island, Hollywood, downtown Charleston, and West Ashley.

More information can be found here.

Berkeley County School District

Berkeley County School District is bringing back its Summer Breakfast and Lunch Program so no child is left hungry.

The Seamless Summer Option allows school districts to provide these meals during the summer to low-income areas during the traditional summer vacation periods. This is an extension of the National School Lunch Program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture.

At approved sites like Berkeley County, free breakfast and lunch that meet federal nutrition guidelines are provided.

Students and children under 18 are eligible. The program starts Monday, June 5, and will continue through Thursday, July 27. It will run Mondays through Thursdays but will also be closed on the Fourth of July. Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

This is a list of locations where a meal can be picked up. They are subject to change:

Berkeley Middle School - 320 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Cane Bay Elementary School - 1247 Cane Bay Blvd, Summerville, SC 29486

Cross High School - 1293 Old Hwy 6, Cross, SC 29436

Devon Forest Elementary School - 1127 Dorothy Street, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Goose Creek Elementary School - 200 Foster Creek Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Phillip Simmons Middle School - 2065 Seven Sticks Drive, Wando, SC 29492

St. Stephen Elementary School - 1053 Russellville Road, St. Stephen, SC 29479

Westview Primary School - 98 Westview Boulevard, Goose Creek, SC 29445

All meals must be consumed on-site.

To find out if a location changes or what’s on the menu, visit the district’s nutrition website.

Orangeburg County School District

Orangeburg County School District’s meal program will provide free meals to children ages 18 and younger between June 8 and June 29 with some locations offering meals until July 13.

The district’s program runs Monday through Thursday with breakfast served between 7:30 -9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

The following locations will be participating in the Summer Meals Program:

Brookdale Elementary School - 394 Brookdale Dr. Orangeburg, SC

Dover Elementary School - 1421 Bedford Ave. North, SC

Edisto High School - 500 RM Foster Drive Cordova, SC

Holly Hill Elementary School - 1490 Brant Ave. Holly Hill, SC

Lake Marion High School - 3556 Teevee Road Santee, SC

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School - 601 Bruin Parkway Orangeburg, SC

