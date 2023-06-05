SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man fatally shot while getting haircut at Texas mall

Police say two gunmen went up to the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, in the mall's...
Police say two gunmen went up to the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, in the mall's barber shop and shot him “in cold blood." He was pronounced dead at the scene.(Source: KSAT via CNN)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - Police say a Texas man was shot and killed “in cold blood” while he was getting a haircut in a mall barber shop.

Two gunmen went up to the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, in the barber shop at San Antonio’s North Star Mall just after 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Nick Soliz, the public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department.

Soliz says the suspects shot the victim “in cold blood,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but Soliz says police believe it was a targeted attack.

“Our victim’s getting a haircut on a Sunday at the mall, and two suspects come in and shoot him in cold blood in the middle of the day,” he said. “I think at this time we have reason to believe it is, in fact, a targeted situation.”

The suspects fled the scene. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate them, Soliz says.

Police say at no time was there an active shooter at the mall. No one else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
The North Charleston Police Department says one person is injured in a reported shooting on the...
Police: 1 injured in N. Charleston shooting
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

South Carolina drivers continued to see increasing gas prices over the past week.
SC gas prices continue climb while national average falls
U.S. veterans attend the commemoration organized by the Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach...
‘It was tough’: WWII veterans return to Utah Beach to commemorate D-Day
The 16 migrants are from Colombia and Venezuela. They entered the U.S. through Texas, were...
California accuses Florida governor of flying migrants to Sacramento
California investigating after 16 migrants flown to Sacramento
The Seamless Summer Option allows school districts to provide these meals during the summer to...
‘Hunger doesn’t take a break’: Berkeley County Schools provide free summer meals