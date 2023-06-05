Mount Pleasant Police seeking information on deadly motorcycle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a weekend motorcycle crash that killed a 19-year-old.

Police say the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 17 near Lexington Drive.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as Brandon Newsome.

The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Newsome was the driver of the motorcycle, O’Neal said. He died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on the crash to contact Officer Lipari at LLipari@tompsc.com.

