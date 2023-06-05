SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mount Pleasant Police seeking information on deadly motorcycle crash

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a weekend motorcycle crash that killed a 19-year-old.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a weekend motorcycle crash that killed a 19-year-old.

Police say the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 17 near Lexington Drive.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as Brandon Newsome.

The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Newsome was the driver of the motorcycle, O’Neal said. He died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on the crash to contact Officer Lipari at LLipari@tompsc.com.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
The North Charleston Police Department says one person is injured in a reported shooting on the...
Police: 1 injured in N. Charleston shooting
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

The Citadel will launch a new first-of-its kind center for veterans and their spouses in South...
The Citadel to open new Veterans business center Monday morning
Trident Medical Center will celebrate ahead of the opening of its freestanding mental health...
Trident Medical cuts ribbon on new mental health facility
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant Police seeking information on deadly motorcycle crash
The Charleston Police Department says all westbound lanes on I-526 have reopened.
Crews clear vehicle fire on I-526