SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mt. Pleasant reviews Isle of Palms Connector survey, traffic, pedestrian safety

Mount Pleasant's Transportation Committee heard results of an SCDOT survey on the Isle of Palms...
Mount Pleasant's Transportation Committee heard results of an SCDOT survey on the Isle of Palms Connector and also considered a traffic congestion study.(Live 5/File)
By Melissa Rademaker
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s transportation committee considered a survey on changes for the Isle of Palms Connector, a study on traffic hotspots and a safety action plan Monday.

The members heard results from an SCDOT Isle of Palms connector survey that gathered responses from about 4,000 people. Results of that survey mostly showed support for the connector’s current lane setup.

The connector currently has one lane of traffic each way, bike and walking lanes on each side in a single direction, and a small, paved median. The second-most supported option could add a second traffic lane for vehicles leaving the island and move all the bikers and walkers going both ways into one wide multi-use path.

Richard Hricik, a cyclist, says he worries about adding cars and putting all the other non-vehicle uses in one space.

“From a public safety standpoint, any change puts people in closer contact with cars,” Hricik said during public comment.

Katie Zimmerman, the executive director of Charleston Moves, has expressed support for the current connector and has been outspoken against change for months.

“I’m hoping you agree that the existing configuration on the Isle of Palms Connector is the best option. The alternatives that DOT has put forward would cut the space for people on bikes and on foot substantially,” she said.

First responders from Isle of Palms have weighed in on this topic before, saying all the configurations, including the current one, are safe and serve the public well.

The Isle of Palms Council has already heard that presentation and members asked DOT to do a full study into the new lane option, but Mount Pleasant officials feel differently.

Mayor Will Haynie and the other members of the transportation committee agreed that they don’t think a change is a worthwhile or even useful project.

“I don’t think we need to be doing solutions in search of a problem. And the other thing that bothers me about this is removing multi-use paths that serve our neighborhoods on both sides of the connector,” Haynie said.

Committee members also heard a traffic analysis report about congestion hotspots in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant Engineering Development Services Director Bradley Morrison said a growing community needs to be constantly monitoring traffic.

“One of the things they wanted to target was understanding better what our choke points are, what our congestion points are, and what we might be able to do with those. It’s really was an effort to maximize what our existing system is,” Morrison said.

The study ran from early 2023 to a few weeks ago. The results show daily backups at certain intersections at certain times.

“You probably don’t have to be a traffic engineer to know this. You could drive in the town, and kind of see where our congestion points are along 17, Houston Northcutt Boulevard - Coleman has Chuck Dawley Boulevard. There are other locations in that report, but those are the large intersections,” Morrison said.

The congestion report is a preliminary tool for the committee to use when looking at future traffic projects. It’s also a map for where leaders could try to implement creative solutions to see if they work.

Haynie suggested an accident relief team through the police or public safety that could be deployed to high-volume areas at high traffic times to quickly get minor crashes out of the roadway.

“Money is a big issue and we’re fixing drainage and stuff like that, so we are looking for where we can do the smallest change for the biggest result and get started on those things first. I think incident management is one of the best ones we can do, not to the exclusion of others,” Haynie said in the discussion.

The transportation committee also recommended a safety action plan to the town council for further discussion. Members said they are hoping for approval. The plan includes a variety of path designs, traffic improvements and law enforcement initiatives.

“I’m very proud to have been included in the safety action plan discussions. And I’m really proud of the town for being a leader as a municipality for working on that. Ya’ll are the only ones in Charleston County who are developing their own safety action plan,” Zimmerman said.

Having a Safety Action Plan approved by town council would allow Mount Pleasant to apply for a Safe Streets and Roadways for All federal grant of $15.68 million. Leaders hope further discussion will lead to plan approval and submission for the grant in July.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
The North Charleston Police Department says one person is injured in a reported shooting on the...
Police: 1 injured in N. Charleston shooting
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said most of the growth centers around the Beech Hill and...
DD2 projects 16K more students, several new schools over next 10 years
The Charleston International Airport welcomed two K-9 officers and their handlers to their...
Charleston airport expands K-9 presence to increase security
VIDEO: DD2 projects 16K more students, several new schools over next 10 years
VIDEO: Charleston airport formally introduces new K-9 team members