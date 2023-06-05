NCPD: 1 injured in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they responded to a shooting Sunday evening that left one injured.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just before 5 p.m. in the 3000 block of Florida Avenue, the police department’s spokesman Jacob Harvey says.

He says when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Harvey says.

While witnesses reported seeing three people being detained, Harvey says no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

