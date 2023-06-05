SC Lottery
Officials: 1 dead after suspected drowning on Edisto Beach

Officials responded to the possible drowning at the 800 block of Palmetto Boulevard Monday...
Officials responded to the possible drowning at the 800 block of Palmetto Boulevard Monday afternoon.(WMBF/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County officials say one person is dead after they were found unconscious on Edisto Beach.

Officials responded to the possible drowning at the 800 block of Palmetto Boulevard Monday afternoon.

First responders found an adult victim who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not released further details on the victim.

This is a developing story.

