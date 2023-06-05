Orangeburg Co. man charged after nearly 10-hour long standoff

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man was out on bond when he held a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint Friday night.

Tommie Boyd, 45, of Orangeburg County, is charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting and firearm.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office was called to a burglary of a home on Morgan Road, near North Road, around 5 p.m., Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. Deputies arrived on scene and found Boyd holding a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint.

Negotiators were able to convince Boyd to let the girl go, and she was taken to a safe location, Ravenell said.

“This was an intense situation in that there was a hostage and a subject with a handgun,” Ravenell said. “I’m proud of my team for working a solution that brought everyone out unharmed.”

Ravenell said the Orangeburg County SWAT was called in, and Boyd was taken into custody around 2:40 a.m. He said Boyd was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being transported to the detention center.

A judge denied Boyd’s bond during a hearing on Monday. Ravenell said Boyd was out on bond in Richland County at the time of the incident.

