Police: 1 injured in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they responded to a shooting Sunday evening that left one injured.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just before 5 p.m. in the 3000 block of Florida Avenue, the police department’s spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

He says when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Jacobs says.

While witnesses reported seeing three people being detained, Jacobs says no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

