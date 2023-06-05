Trident Medical cuts ribbon on new mental health facility

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center will celebrate ahead of the opening of its freestanding mental health hospital.

Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness will be the first freestanding mental health hospital in the Lowcountry in more than 30 years.

The 60-bed, $47.5 million facility will serve adults and children ages 12 - 17.

The Ingleside Boulevard facility is about two miles from Trident Medical Center.

Hospital officials say five percent of hospital admissions in the Tri-county area are mental health-related, which shows the crucial need for mental health resources.

The ribbon cutting is Monday at 10:30 a.m.

The facility opens for patient care Tuesday.

