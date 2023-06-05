Turning hot with afternoon storms over the upcoming days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a beautiful start to the work week with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. A northeast wind is beginning to lighten up which will help in lowering our coastal flood threat and minimizing our rip current risk over the upcoming days. We still have a moderate risk of rip currents at all area beaches today. Use extreme caution if you are entering the water! Tidal flooding is expected late this evening around high tide. High tide is at 10:02 PM in the Charleston Harbor. Expect temporary street closures. Tide levels should be significantly lower beginning Tuesday.

Hot temperatures are the big story beginning tomorrow. We’ll see inland areas top out near 90 degrees but with the heat comes an increase in humidity which will lead to a better chance of afternoon storms. Scattered afternoon and evening storms will be possible again on Wednesday and Thursday before a drop in temperatures and moisture lead to mainly dry weather Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s late this week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 91.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 85.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 88.

