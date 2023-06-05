SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug. (@CATALINAGARCIAH, TWITTER, TMX, CNN, @CatalinaGarciaH/Twitter/TMX)

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
The North Charleston Police Department says one person is injured in a reported shooting on the...
Police: 1 injured in N. Charleston shooting
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church

Latest News

The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
2nd flight carrying migrants lands in Sacramento; California officials say Florida arranged travel
A bill the General Assembly passed last week will allow local governments to use...
SC bill could fund next steps for affordable housing in Charleston County
The bar used on the set of the television series "Cheers" and some costumes worn by actors on...
‘Cheers’ bar sells for $675,000 at Dallas auction of items from classic TV shows