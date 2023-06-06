SC Lottery
Avelo offers $19 summer flights to Delaware Valley

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Avelo Airlines is giving travelers a chance to score flights from $19 for a summer getaway to the Delaware Valley.

The fare deals are for travel between June 22 and July 31. Reservations can be made at AveloAir.com.

The fare deal is for Avelo’s nonstop flight between Charleston International Airport and Wilmington Airport.

“Getting to Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley is easier and more affordable than ever with Avelo’s exclusive nonstop service to Wilmington Airport – the region’s most travel-friendly airport,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “There simply isn’t a more convenient, faster and more relaxing gateway to everything that Philly and the surrounding area have to offer than Avelo’s new nonstop service to one of America’s most popular summer vacation regions. When you combine all this with Avelo’s industry-leading reliability, a summer trip to The City of Brotherly Love is irresistible.”

Flights between the airports operate Mondays and Fridays and begin June 23.

Wilmington Airport becomes Avelo’s second destination from Charleston, joining Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The fare sale runs for three days and ends on Thursday.

