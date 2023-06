GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Joey Allan Lambert Jr., 17, was last seen by family on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on where Lambert might be is asked to call 843-546-5102.

