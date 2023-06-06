SC Lottery
Feeling more like Summer these days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early morning rain will fade away giving way to plenty of sunshine which will lead to hot temperatures. Temps will climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon inland, near 80 degrees at the beaches. Another round of rain will be possible this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 89.

