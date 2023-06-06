McMaster to renew push to close ‘revolving door’ for criminals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will renew his call for state lawmakers to create stiffer penalties for illegal gun possession and reform the state’s bond process.

McMaster scheduled a news conference at the State House for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

During a similar push in April, shortly after a shooting that injured five people on the Isle of Palms.

“What do you tell the family of someone who had been caught, arrested, put in jail — once, twice, three times — who then shows up and kills your loved one?” Gov. Henry McMaster said during that April news conference. “What do you tell them?”

South Carolina House bill H.3532, which would automatically revoke bond for people who commit a violent crime, certain weapons offenses or certain crimes against children while out on bond for another violent offense passed the House and then went to the Senate. That bill has not yet passed the Senate.

Meanwhile, a Senate bill, S.126, which would increase penalties for people who illegally possess or sell guns did not advance out of a Senate subcommittee.

McMaster’s news conference Tuesday morning comes a day after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel sent a letter to the state’s General Assembly calling on lawmakers to pass H.3532.

“We desperately need bond reform passed as soon as possible. Our current system allows for repeat offenders to continue a life of criminality and endanger our communities,” Wilson said. “By strengthening GPS monitoring for defendants out on bond and creating oversight and accountability into the process, South Carolina will be a safer place for everyone.”

In the letter, Wilson and Keel are in support of many of the provisions in the bill:

SLED would certify all entities that provide electronic monitoring, including electronic monitoring companies, law enforcement agencies, and bonding companies that provide electronic monitoring;

Electronic monitoring agencies would be required to provide law enforcement and prosecuting agencies with real-time monitoring and notice of violations;

An up-to-date list of certified monitoring companies would be kept publicly available and both bonding companies and courts would be required to use only these companies;

The companies would be required to provide a report of who they are monitoring to clerks of court as bonding companies do;

Courts would be allowed to order a specific monitoring company when it is deemed prudent or necessary; and If necessary, allow defendants to pay the monitoring company or clerk and provide proof of payment to the bondsman.

The letter states the flaw with electronic monitoring in the state is the lack of standards in the monitoring.

Wilson and Keel argue the lack of standards “poses a safety risk for victims and the community.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.