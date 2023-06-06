SC Lottery
Moncks Corner Police respond to fight, stabbing

Police say a fight led to a stabbing Tuesday morning at a Moncks Corner grocery store.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a fight led to a stabbing Tuesday morning at a Moncks Corner grocery store.

Police responded at approximately 11:14 a.m. to the Highway 52 Food Lion after several 911 calls came in reporting a fight between two people that involved a knife, Capt. Lee Mixon.

Officers and Berkeley County deputies arrived at the scene and found one person suffering from apparent stab wounds and another with a bloody nose, Mixon said.

Both parties were taken to an area hospital.

“There is no threat to the public,” Mixon said. “Crime scene and detectives responded and are currently investigating this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley County Dispatch at 843-719-4169 and ask to speak with the on-duty Moncks Corner Police detective. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

