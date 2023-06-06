SC Lottery
N. Charleston victim dies one day after shooting, police confirm

The North Charleston Police Department says they responded to a shooting Sunday evening.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in North Charleston has died.

North Charleston Police officers heard gunshots near Kraft Avenue and Tulip Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

A police report states officers were directed to Florida Avenue where they found an 18-year-old man unconscious on the stairs with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died Monday, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released.

