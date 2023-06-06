SC Lottery
Police: Man turns himself in after killing ex-girlfriend, injuring 2 others

Rueben Xavier Rocha, 22, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jordin Castillo, and injuring two others at a Glendale apartment complex.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) -- Police said a man in Arizona turned himself in after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and injured two other people Sunday afternoon.

KPHO reports the victim was identified as 20-year-old Jordin Miranda Castillo.

The Glendale Police Department said 22-year-old Reuben Xavier Rochas was taken into custody in connection to Castillo’s death.

According to officials, Castillo and Rocha had been in a relationship and share a 2-year-old daughter.

The couple reportedly split up and Castillo was granted an order of protection against Rocha in April, according to police.

Before the shooting on Sunday, authorities said there had been some sort of dispute between the two on social media. That afternoon, police said Rocha went to Castillo’s third-floor apartment dressed all in black and jumped onto the apartment’s balcony. He then reportedly tried to kick through the glass door into the apartment, where Castillo, her daughter and four of her friends were inside.

Castillo called 911, police said, and investigators said Rocha then opened fire from the balcony.

Castillo and two other women, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old, were all shot. Officials said the 19-year-old is in critical condition while the 20-year-old is in stable condition.

Another woman in the apartment hid Castillo’s daughter in the bathroom. Fortunately neither were hurt.

A man who was also in the apartment was not injured.

Rocha fled the apartment before officers arrived on Sunday before later turning himself in Monday afternoon.

Officials also said on Monday that Castillo had died from her injuries.

“She was so strong, she was so independent,” her brother, Elijah Castillo, said during a press conference Monday afternoon. “She did everything for everyone without ever asking for anything in return.”

Police said Rocha has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary.

“We love you, we’re going to miss you and we promise that your baby girl will never forget how incredible you are,” Brianna Soto, Castillo’s cousin, said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

