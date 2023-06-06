SC Lottery
SC Supreme Court to take up challenge to six-week abortion ban

The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to take up the abortion bill lawsuit, with an expedited schedule.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to take up the abortion bill lawsuit, with an expedited schedule.

Officials say oral arguments have been scheduled for June 27.

Last month, a lower court blocked the ban’s enforcement and in January, the Supreme Court struck down a similar six-week ban.

After signing the bill into law last month, McMaster issued a statement, saying in part, “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.”

An hour after the governor signed the legislation, South Carolina abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic, filed a lawsuit in Richland County, asking a court to temporarily block the legislation’s enforcement and ultimately strike it down.

Abortion providers fear the ban will put many lives at risk.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement following the court’s decision to hear the challenge:

“We’re pleased the Court granted our motion with such urgency. We look forward to making our arguments in court and defending the rule of law and right to life.”

