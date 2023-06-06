Squatted truck owners fear ban on ‘Carolina Squat’ will limit more modifications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill prohibiting a popular vehicle modification in the Palmetto State will officially go into effect in a matter of months.

Once Senate Bill 363 is implemented, the so-called “Carolina Squat” will be banned, and drivers will not be allowed to have a truck or SUV where the front fender is raised four or more inches above the height of the rear fender.

Some pickup truck owners, who happen to like the front end of their cars a little higher than the back end, said they worry this new law will make it easier for the state to ban other vehicle modifications moving forward.

Three guys with squatted trucks in the Lowcountry said modifying vehicles brings people together, and that it’s important for them to express themselves by customizing their trucks and SUVs.

They said they worry that banning the “Carolina Squat” will make it easier for the state to have more control over their trucks in the future.

“I think this bill being passed opens the door for many other bills to be passed, limiting what we can do with our vehicles,” Nicholas Coletti, a squatted truck owner, said.

State lawmakers said the bill really comes down to public safety, not control.

Senator Luke Rankin, who sponsored the bill, said the Palmetto State is known to respect individual rights and liberties, however, driving on our highways is not a right you get without certain rules.

