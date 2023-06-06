Teachers advocacy group announces it will pause its efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The advocacy group that led teachers in a large-scale demonstration at South Carolina’s State House says they are scaling back their efforts.

SC for Ed announced on social media that it “decided to indefinitely pause many of the direct advocacy efforts the group has undertaken since 2018.” The post states the group is made up of unpaid teacher volunteers who believes “there is power in solidarity and fellowship among teachers, school staff members, parents and students.”

“It has become clear that a small group of volunteers cannot maintain that solidarity alone, and that to try to do so leads to overly slow progress at best, and burnout at worst,” the letter states. “Although we plan to maintain the the SC for Ed social media accounts to some extent, we will no longer be updating a website, responding to email or direct inquiries, or planning events.”

The group encouraged those who have supported them to continue to support other groups that “champion the labor rights of teachers, the intellectual freedom, health and safety of students; and investments in our state which preserve and enrich our democracy.”

