Teen dead in Huntington Beach State Park drowning incident

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office says a teen is dead after drowning Tuesday.

A 16-year-old was pronounced dead at Waccamaw Community Hospital after drowning at Huntington Beach State Park, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Midway Fire Rescue responded to the drowning.

This is a developing story.

