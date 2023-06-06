SC Lottery
‘You’ve got to talk to us’: Charleston Co. sheriff asks for tips in shootout

The Charlston County sheriff told Hollywood residents during a community meeting that deputies need the community’s help in solving a Memorial Day shooting.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano told Hollywood residents during a town-hall community meeting that deputies need the community’s help in solving a Memorial Day shooting that killed one and injured five others.

The shootout happened on May 29 at Church Hill Road and Storage Road at approximately 9:50 p.m., where deputies said a large number of people had gathered for a block party. The shootout involved more than 100 rounds fired from at least 13 guns.

Deshawn Stephens, 22, was shot as he took cover in a vehicle and died at the scene, authorities said. Five others were taken to area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

“We need solutions to these problems,” Graziano said. “The community is the only one...that can solve this problem. We can help you but you have to do it.”

Graziano said having more communication between deputies and the community is vital to stop violence before it happens.

Community leaders and gun violence victims joined Graziano at the meeting held at St. Luke’s AME Church.

Graziano said people gathered for the party, which had been advertised on social media, and ended up blocking roads. Two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a complaint about the large crowd and traffic, but deputies did not witness any illegal activity at that time, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies received no additional phone calls about the party before the shooting.

Deshawn Stephens, 22, was shot as he took cover in a vehicle and died at the scene of a May 29...
Deshawn Stephens, 22, was shot as he took cover in a vehicle and died at the scene of a May 29 Memorial Day shooting in Hollywood.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

“This has got to stop. If we don’t do something together, your churches are going to become funeral parlors,” Graziano said. “Your schools are going to be not for gathering for teaching, but laying people to rest.”

Deputies say the do not have a detailed description of any gunman involved in the Memorial Day shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

