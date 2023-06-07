Air Quality Alert in effect for parts of the area! Heat, storms likely today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect today for Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. Wildfire smoke from Canada has spread down the east coast and is creating unhealthy air for certain groups of people. Anyone who suffers from respiratory issues should limit your time outdoors today! You will likely notice an increase haze in the sky today from some of that suspended smoke as it moves overhead.

The other big story today is the heat! We expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s this afternoon across all inland areas. Beaches will be cooler with highs in the low 80s. Be on the lookout this afternoon and evening for another round of showers and storms! Any storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Small hail is also possible.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Scattered PM Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90.

