SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for man accused of taking more than $300K in lumber

James Gerald Summers is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, the...
James Gerald Summers is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office says.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

James Gerald Summers, 53, is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, according to sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Detectives say Summers took $328,000 in lumber from a Ladson construction business where he worked and then sold the wood for a profit each month between September and May.

He may be in Charleston or Orangeburg Counties.

He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on his location can call Detective Mike Thompson at 843-554-2471 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, which has housed a warming shelter during cold periods, is...
11 Lowcountry churches set to leave United Methodist Church
Authorities say the victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in North Charleston has died.
N. Charleston victim dies one day after shooting, police confirm
Albert Scott III, 26, will spend 24 years in prison without parole after his conviction on...
Summerville man sentenced for attempting to kill Charleston Co. deputy
Brandon “Eric” Newsome, 19, the driver of the motorcycle, died Saturday from injuries he...
‘Don’t want him to become a statistic’: Family grieves loss of son after crash
The suit alleges several teachers in the Charleston County School District did little to...
Lawsuit: Charleston Co. School District failed to prevent sexual assaults

Latest News

The South Carolina Environmental Law Project says this act of renourishment, called avulsion,...
Environmental law complaint hopes to save Folly Beach from washing away
VIDEO: Environmental law complaint hopes to save Folly Beach from washing away
Dozens of public safety agencies will be in Charleston County this week for a large-scale...
More than 30 public safety agencies training in Charleston Co.
VIDEO: Town of Hollywood elects new mayor, council members