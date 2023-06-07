Deputies searching for man accused of taking more than $300K in lumber

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.

James Gerald Summers, 53, is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, according to sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Detectives say Summers took $328,000 in lumber from a Ladson construction business where he worked and then sold the wood for a profit each month between September and May.

He may be in Charleston or Orangeburg Counties.

He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on his location can call Detective Mike Thompson at 843-554-2471 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-743-7200.

