FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People with respiratory health issues should limit their time outdoors in certain parts of the Lowcountry, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says.

That warning comes after the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper South Carolina including Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties in the Lowcountry. The alert is in effect through midnight Thursday morning.

Have you noticed the haze in the sky today? Wildfires in Canada have sent smoke as far south as the Carolinas. Anyone that suffers from respiratory issues are recommended to limit their time outdoors today in Georgetown, Williamsburg and Horry counties. pic.twitter.com/XLYqbuJBZq — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) June 7, 2023

DHEC says there is smoke with fine particulates in the air that are the result of wildfires burning in parts of central and western Canada and parts of the western United States.

A large swath of smoke from the wildfires is creating hazy skies and unhealthy breathing conditions.

The National Weather Service says smoke can irritate the eyes and respiratory system and can also aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases.

“Health and visibility impacts from the smoke could be experienced in all regions of the state,” DHEC’s website states. “The most significant effects should occur Wednesday night and Thursday, with impacts lingering into at least Thursday night.”

DHEC says those with respiratory health issues should avoid the dust in the air by limiting how much time they spend outdoors and take measures to prevent dust and smoke from getting inside. That would include keeping windows and doors closed.

If you operate an air conditioner or central heating unit, you should keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.

