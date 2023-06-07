SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert

The state health department is warning people with respiratory illnesses to stay inside in parts of the Lowcountry because of smoke and dust from wildfires.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People with respiratory health issues should limit their time outdoors in certain parts of the Lowcountry, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says.

That warning comes after the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper South Carolina including Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties in the Lowcountry. The alert is in effect through midnight Thursday morning.

DHEC says there is smoke with fine particulates in the air that are the result of wildfires burning in parts of central and western Canada and parts of the western United States.

A large swath of smoke from the wildfires is creating hazy skies and unhealthy breathing conditions.

The National Weather Service says smoke can irritate the eyes and respiratory system and can also aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases.

“Health and visibility impacts from the smoke could be experienced in all regions of the state,” DHEC’s website states. “The most significant effects should occur Wednesday night and Thursday, with impacts lingering into at least Thursday night.”

DHEC says those with respiratory health issues should avoid the dust in the air by limiting how much time they spend outdoors and take measures to prevent dust and smoke from getting inside. That would include keeping windows and doors closed.

If you operate an air conditioner or central heating unit, you should keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.

