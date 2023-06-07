SC Lottery
Lowcountry Methodist churches discuss separation of denominations

A total of 11 churches in the Charleston and Walterboro areas are stepping away from the...
A total of 11 churches in the Charleston and Walterboro areas are stepping away from the denomination at the end of June.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A total of 113 South Carolina churches will be leaving the United Methodist Church over what could change in the future regarding clergy and same sex marriage.

A total of 11 churches in the Charleston and Walterboro areas are stepping away from the denomination at the end of June.

One of the key issues for the split is whether these churches should be allowed to perform same-sex marriages and have clergy members who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. That is not currently allowed, but there is a chance that could change in the future.

Members of the United Methodist Church approved the separation of the congregations during their annual conference in Florence.

Leaders at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in North Charleston, which is one of the churches that will be stepping away, said they have been working on the separation for around a year.

They will not allow clergy members who identify as LGBTQ+, as they said it conflicts with their biblical beliefs, and said the change will bring more accountability to the denomination.

“We paid 10% of everything that we own,” Kay Lawhon, the lay leader of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, said. “We had to have everything appraised. It was a lot to go through, so we can continue to worship as we think we should.”

On the other side, Pastor Bryan Pigford of Cokesbury United Methodist Church said he’s staying with the denomination.

He said the battle centers over the religion’s Book of Discipline, which is essentially their Constitution. He said that has been ongoing for 50 years.

“Surrounding human sexuality, there’s not much difference,” Pigford said. “Where there may be difference down the road is if General Conference does change the United Methodist Church’s language in our Book of Discipline next year to be more affirming and to be more inclusive in our language.”

Aldersgate leaders said they will still operate as a United Methodist Church until June 30 and will be joining the Global Methodist Church starting July 1. They said service will not be stopped during the transition.

They also said they will continue to host their cold night shelter and day care services, as the change has no effect on these programs.

