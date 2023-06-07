SC Lottery
More than 30 public safety agencies training in Charleston Co

Dozens of public safety agencies will be in Charleston County this week for a large-scale training exercise.(Sgt. First Class Roberto Di Giovine | St. John's Fire District)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of public safety agencies will be in Charleston County this week for a large-scale training exercise.

The training involves more than 30 agencies at all levels of government and the South Carolina National Guard.

Beginning Wednesday and running through Friday, members of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team will be conducting helicopter rescue training around the Stono River, Johns and James Islands and the Charleston Harbor.

Officials say the scenarios will involve marine units and first responders.

The SC-HART program started in 2009 and focuses on water, mountain and urban air rescues. It’s a collaboration between the State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force and the Army National Guard Aviation Unit.

The group says it responds at no cost to requesting agencies in the state.

