North Charleston woman accused of using duplicate title to get car loan

The State Law Enforcement Division has charged a North Charleston woman in connection with a fraudulent title loan.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division has charged a North Charleston woman in connection with a fraudulent title loan.

Quinyah Simmons, 23, is charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

Court documents allege Simmons obtained a duplicate South Carolina title for her 2010 Mercedes from the state DMV.

The same day, investigators say she went to North American Title Loans and used the duplicate title to get a $1,500 loan.

Court documents allege she “knowingly and fraudulently provided the previous and obsolete title for the vehicle...preventing the business from recording the lien and allowing [Simmons] to retain ownership of the vehicle.”

She was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

