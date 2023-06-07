RiverDogs Leave Tying Run at Second in Series-Opening Loss to FredNats

Fredericksburg, VA- Trailing by one, the Charleston RiverDogs received a one-out double from Cooper Kinney in the top of the ninth, but failed to cash in, dropping a 5-4 decision to the Fredericksburg Nationals at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Tuesday night. All four of the runs scored by the RiverDogs were unearned as the Nationals committed four errors in the contest.

The RiverDogs (21-31) enjoyed a quick start thanks to a defensive miscue in the top of the first by Fredericksburg. Xavier Isaac reached with one out thanks to a wild toss from first baseman Roismar Quintana in the direction of pitcher Riley Cornelio, who was covering the bag. Dominic Keegan followed with a base hit and Carlos Colmenarez loaded the bases by beating out an infield single with two down. Ryan Spikes hammered a one-hopper past shortstop Armando Cruz to drive in Isaac for a 1-0 lead. That hit chased the starter from the game.

Facing reliever Jose Atencio in the second inning, Charleston added another run. Chandler Simpson singled with two outs and quickly stole second. Isaac then rolled an infield single up the middle that allowed Simpson to cross the plate as Cruz threw errantly to first.

Fredericksburg (24-26) scored their first run of the night in the third inning when Trevor Martin walked Johnathan Thompson with the bases loaded. Martin battled through 3.0 innings, issuing a season-high four walks. He allowed the lone run while scattering four hits.

The score was still 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth. With Juan Rodriguez out for his second inning of work, Daylen Lile opened the frame with a double. A wild pitch advanced him to third base and Elijah Green’s ensuing double tied the score. Another wild pitch sent Green to third before Cortland Lawson put the Nationals in front with a single to right. Paul Witt made it 4-2 with a solo home run in the sixth.

The RiverDogs managed to even the score against Franklin Marquez in the top of the seventh, becoming the first team to tally against the southpaw. Simpson began the frame with a single and was joined on base by Isaac, who reached on an error. Keegan worked a walk to load the bases with no outs. Falling behind in the count early, Cooper Kinney rolled into a 4-6-3 double play, bringing the visitors within one and pushing the tying run to third base. Colmenarez smacked a double into the left center gap to tie the game.

It wasn’t long before Fredericksburg moved back ahead. Lawson singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and advanced to second on a balk by Jeff Hakanson. Quintana followed with a booming double off the top of the left field wall as the Nationals captured a 5-4 advantage.

Following Kinney’s ninth inning two-bagger, Colmenarez struck out and Spikes flied to deep right field to end the game. Four of the team’s last five losses have been one-run defeats.

Colmenarez finished the night 3-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Spikes was 3-5 with an RBI. Simpson and Kinney added two hits each as the RiverDogs collected 13 in the game. Fredericksburg finished with 12 hits, led by a 3-4 night from Lawson.

Hakanson was dealt the loss, allowing two runs on three hits in 2.1 innings. Rodriguez also surrendered two runs in 1.2 frames. Drew Sommers worked a scoreless eighth inning as the final reliever to appear.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Marcus Johnson (0-2, 3.91) will take the hill first for the RiverDogs. He will be opposed by RHP Bryan Sanchez (1-2, 7.28) of Fredericksburg.

