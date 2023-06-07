SC Lottery
SC Attorney General asks FCC for clarification on robocall consent rules

South Carolina's attorney general is asking the Federal Communications Commission to clarify the rules of consent as it pertains to robocalls.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Attorney General Alan Wilson is asking the agency to clarify federal rules requiring telemarketers to obtain consent between a consumer and a specific business before making robocalls and texts.

Attorney General Alan Wilson is asking the agency to clarify federal rules requiring telemarketers to obtain consent between a consumer and a specific business before making robocalls and texts.

“We all get way too many robocalls and texts as it is, so we’re asking the FCC to clarify what’s required for consent, to make sure we get only the calls and texts that we actually signed up for,” Wilson said. “We certainly don’t need any loopholes that allow even more robocalls and texts.”

Wilson joined the letter with 27 other attorneys general voicing support, but also asking for clarity on the FCC’s proposed amendment that will close the “lead generator loophole.”

The amendment would allow consumers to consent to robocalls and texts from multiple entities as long as they are associated. As it stands now, the consumer usually must agree to receive calls from the lead generation company’s partners that could offer different goods and services.

Instead of allowing for associated companies to acquire the consumer’s information, Wilson is pushing for a single seller-to-consumer language.

Wilson and the others are also supporting the FCC’s proposal to clarify that National Do Not Call Registry protections apply to text messages.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

