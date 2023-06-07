SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Suspect arrested in May shooting at North Charleston motel

North Charleston Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting at a motel last month.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting at a motel last month.

Hikeem Ishmar George Clinton is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a handgun according to jail records.

Police the charges stem from a shooting on May 19 at the Stay Express Inn in the 6100 block of Rivers Ave. Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired and while they were at the scene, they received a call about a gunshot victim at the Red and White Grocery Store nearby, the incident report states.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on May 19 at a North Charleston motel and learned a...
Police responded to a report of shots fired on May 19 at a North Charleston motel and learned a shooting victim was at a nearby grocery store.(Live 5)

Police stated in the incident report that the victim was shot at the motel by a suspect named “Keem” who lived at the motel.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds, the report states.

Booking records at the Al Cannon Detention Center indicate that Clinton was booked into the jail at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday.

He remained in custody at the detention center as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldersgate United Methodist Church, which has housed a warming shelter during cold periods, is...
11 Lowcountry churches set to leave United Methodist Church
Authorities say the victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in North Charleston has died.
N. Charleston victim dies one day after shooting, police confirm
Albert Scott III, 26, will spend 24 years in prison without parole after his conviction on...
Summerville man sentenced for attempting to kill Charleston Co. deputy
Brandon “Eric” Newsome, 19, the driver of the motorcycle, died Saturday from injuries he...
‘Don’t want him to become a statistic’: Family grieves loss of son after crash
The suit alleges several teachers in the Charleston County School District did little to...
Lawsuit: Charleston Co. School District failed to prevent sexual assaults

Latest News

Dr. Joy Laurer noticed kids were coming to One80 Place with just the clothes on their back, and...
MUSC doctor addresses behavioral health needs of homeless children
VIDEO: Suspect arrested in May shooting at North Charleston motel
VIDEO: MUSC doctor addresses behavioral health needs of homeless children
Thomas Gotshall, 68, of Johns Island, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a...
Johns Island man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor