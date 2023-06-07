Suspect arrested in May shooting at North Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting at a motel last month.

Hikeem Ishmar George Clinton is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a handgun according to jail records.

Police the charges stem from a shooting on May 19 at the Stay Express Inn in the 6100 block of Rivers Ave. Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired and while they were at the scene, they received a call about a gunshot victim at the Red and White Grocery Store nearby, the incident report states.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on May 19 at a North Charleston motel and learned a shooting victim was at a nearby grocery store. (Live 5)

Police stated in the incident report that the victim was shot at the motel by a suspect named “Keem” who lived at the motel.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds, the report states.

Booking records at the Al Cannon Detention Center indicate that Clinton was booked into the jail at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday.

He remained in custody at the detention center as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.