Town of Hollywood elects new mayor, council members

The unofficial results are in for Hollywood’s town election.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The unofficial results are in for Hollywood’s town election.

Voters in Hollywood decided on the new mayor and three council members Tuesday.

Chardale Murray is the projected winner with 468 votes, edging out the incumbent John Dunmyer III and Althea Salters, according to preliminary results from Isaac Cramer with Charleston County Board of Elections.

Unofficial results show Handy Miles Jr., Michelle Heyward-Dunmeyer and Alexander Porter had the most votes in the town council election.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

