911 audio released from Memorial Day shooting in Charleston Co.

Charleston County Dispatch has released recordings of the 911 calls made after a Memorial Day shooting that left one person dead and five injured.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Dispatch has released recordings of the 911 calls made after a Memorial Day shooting that left one person dead and five injured.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood area on May 29.

Around two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a block party, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp. However, he said deputies did not witness any illegal activity at that time.

Charleston County Dispatch received a number of calls as the shooting was taking place that night. Gunfire can be heard in the background of some of the 911 calls.

Once on scene, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office found a person who died on scene from a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Deshawn Stephens. Authorities say Stephens was shot as he took cover in a vehicle.

Five other people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

Investigators say the shootout involved more than 100 rounds fired from at least 13 guns.

Since then, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano told Hollywood residents during a town-hall community meeting that deputies need the community’s help in solving the shooting case.

“This has got to stop. If we don’t do something together, your churches are going to become funeral parlors,” Graziano said. “Your schools are going to be not for gathering for teaching but laying people to rest.”

Deputies say they do not have a detailed description of any gunman involved in the Memorial Day shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

