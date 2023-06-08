Charleston Co. asks for public feedback comprehensive plan

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is updating its comprehensive plan and wants the public’s feedback.

Charleston County officials said they started receiving public feedback online in November, and flooding and transportation remain some of the biggest concerns from residents.

This year they said they’re also hearing a lot about enforcing the urban growth boundary and making a clear distinction between urban and rural areas in the county, specifically pertaining to protecting rural areas.

The county has also updated their vision statement from the previous 1999 version to make it more modern.

“This comprehensive plan is a vision for the county for the next 5 to 20 years so it’s very important that we get as much feedback from the community as possible so that the policy makers and decision makers can see that feedback and see what the community’s wants and needs are,” Charleston County’s Planning and Zoning Director Joel Evans said.

The dates, times and locations of the next five public workshops are below:

June 14 – Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

June 28– Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

July 12– Bee’s Ferry West Ashley Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

July 26– Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Building, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

August 28– Jane Edwards Elementary, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Online workshops will also be available online until June 5.

Evans said even though the county includes a lot of different areas, the themes gathered at each workshop are typically the same throughout.

After the last public workshop, he said the team will compile the information and present it to the planning commission, and then county council.

