Dorchester County seeks feedback on plan to guide future growth

Dorchester County leaders say they want to hear from residents and business owners about their comprehensive plan, which guides future development in the county
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County leaders say they want to hear from residents and business owners about their comprehensive plan, which guides future development in the county.

Since opening their survey a week ago, Dorchester County Director of Planning and Zoning Kiera Reinertsen said they’ve received several hundred responses, but they want more insight from locals before they continue moving forward.

Reinertsen said comprehensive plans are state-mandated and must be reviewed every five years. She said they are referred to by council when they consider rezonings, new neighborhoods and future development.

Some of the elements being considered are population, land use, transportation, public and community facilities and natural resources.

Reinertsen said they have several areas along their main corridors designated for transit-oriented development, meaning high-density housing and business areas centered around public transit.

As the county continues growing, they want to know where the best place to grow will be and have that infrastructure in place while giving the community what they want.

“Part of it is a lot of community feedback, so the community is driving where they want to see growth,” Reinertsen said. “Then, we’re looking at, ‘Where is the existing infrastructure? Where does it make sense to naturally expand that infrastructure? And where do those two – the needs and desires of the community and the existing infrastructure availability, where we can grow – where do those two merge?’”

The county said the survey will be open through the end of the month.

