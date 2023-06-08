FIRST ALERT: Portion of River Rd. closed after crash involving motorcycle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says part of River Road is closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported between Brownswood Road and Swygert Boulevard around 4:07 p.m.

Deputies say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to MUSC for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

