FIRST ALERT: Portion of River Rd. closed after crash involving motorcycle
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says part of River Road is closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported between Brownswood Road and Swygert Boulevard around 4:07 p.m.
Deputies say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to MUSC for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.