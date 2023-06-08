SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Portion of River Rd. closed after crash involving motorcycle

The crash was reported between Brownswood Road and Swygert Boulevard around 4:07 p.m.
The crash was reported between Brownswood Road and Swygert Boulevard around 4:07 p.m.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says part of River Road is closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported between Brownswood Road and Swygert Boulevard around 4:07 p.m.

Deputies say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to MUSC for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper...
FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert for 2nd day
James Gerald Summers is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, the...
Deputies searching for man accused of taking more than $300K in lumber
Quinyah Simmons, 23, is charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, according to SLED.
North Charleston woman accused of using duplicate title to get car loan
Protests turned into a riot in downtown Charleston overnight May 30-31, 2020, days after the...
Man sentenced for arson during 2020 George Floyd riot in downtown Charleston
Algernard Young faces related charges of domestic abuse and stalking that, based on court...
Man charged in fatal 2019 shooting at apartment goes to trial

Latest News

VIDEO: SC to conduct hurricane evacuation exercise Thursday
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant reviews Isle of Palms Connector survey, traffic, pedestrian safety
Mount Pleasant's Transportation Committee heard results of an SCDOT survey on the Isle of Palms...
Mt. Pleasant reviews Isle of Palms Connector survey, traffic, pedestrian safety
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant reviews Isle of Palms Connector survey, traffic, pedestrian safety