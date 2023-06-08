SC Lottery
Lowcountry man turns $10 in change into 6-figure win

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man says a “spur of the moment” decision made him more than a quarter-million dollars on his way to work one morning.

The man, who asked South Carolina Education Lottery officials not to release his name, bought a lottery ticket at the College Corner on Coming Street in Charleston.

“It was a spur of the moment decision,” he said. “I had $10 in change and said, ‘Give me one of those tickets.’”

He scratched the ticket when he got to work and discovered he’d won $300,000 in the $10 Multiplier Surge game, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

The winner said his first thought was, “No way.”

He said he plans to leave his money in the bank.

College Corner received a commission of $3,000 for selling the ticket.

