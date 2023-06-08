SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Poor air quality, afternoon storms possible today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect today for Georgetown and Williamsburg counties as smoke from recent wildfires in Canada continue to drift through our air. Poor air quality may become unhealthy enough to cause problems for folks with respiratory issues. Limit your time outdoors if you fall under this category in these counties.

A cold front will slide through the Lowcountry today helping to aid in the formation of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Like recent days, expect storms to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. Be ready to move indoor quickly! Storms will wrap up after sunset as the cold front begins to push down to the south. Drier weather is expected Friday and this weekend. We expect lots of sunshine with highs near 90 degrees this weekend. Isolated storms may return to the area late Sunday.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper...
FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert
James Gerald Summers is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, the...
Deputies searching for man accused of taking more than $300K in lumber
Quinyah Simmons, 23, is charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, according to SLED.
North Charleston woman accused of using duplicate title to get car loan
Protests turned into a riot in downtown Charleston overnight May 30-31, 2020, days after the...
Man sentenced for arson during 2020 George Floyd riot in downtown Charleston
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, which has housed a warming shelter during cold periods, is...
11 Lowcountry churches set to leave United Methodist Church

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
A Little Cooler Thursday With Chance of Showers!
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your Wednesday afternoon forecast