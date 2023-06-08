Poor air quality, afternoon storms possible today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect today for Georgetown and Williamsburg counties as smoke from recent wildfires in Canada continue to drift through our air. Poor air quality may become unhealthy enough to cause problems for folks with respiratory issues. Limit your time outdoors if you fall under this category in these counties.

A cold front will slide through the Lowcountry today helping to aid in the formation of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Like recent days, expect storms to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. Be ready to move indoor quickly! Storms will wrap up after sunset as the cold front begins to push down to the south. Drier weather is expected Friday and this weekend. We expect lots of sunshine with highs near 90 degrees this weekend. Isolated storms may return to the area late Sunday.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 89.

