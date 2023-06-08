River Rd. reopens after crash involving motorcycle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies say a crash involving a motorcyclist shut down River Road between Brownswood Road and Swygert Boulevard for about an hour Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m., and the road reopened just before 5 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to MUSC for their injuries, deputies say. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

