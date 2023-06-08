River Rd. reopens after crash involving motorcycle
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital.
Deputies say a crash involving a motorcyclist shut down River Road between Brownswood Road and Swygert Boulevard for about an hour Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported just after 4 p.m., and the road reopened just before 5 p.m.
The motorcyclist was transported to MUSC for their injuries, deputies say. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
