SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says

Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a semi-truck while rollerblading.(GiveSendGo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan man has died after he was involved in a crash with a semi-truck while rollerblading.

Family members shared online that Joshua Womack was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a semi struck him while he was out rollerblading on May 27.

“We ask for prayers and support during this challenging time,” the family wrote.

Sadly, the family shared an update this week that Womack did not make it.

“This has been the hardest thing we have ever experienced,” the family wrote in the update.

The man’s family and friends set up a fundraising campaign to help with expenses as they said he was self-employed and didn’t have medical insurance.

“He has two young children out of state to support, and his current wife is trying to support their three children (ages 3 months old to 3 years old) and desperately needs help in this scary time,” the fundraising campaign stated.

The family said Womack’s death was sudden and has been jarring, but he was able to provide four organs to people in need.

Madison Reeves, the man’s wife, said at least the tragedy “has prevented others from going through the same.”

The family has also thanked everyone who has already reached out in support.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper...
FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert for 2nd day
James Gerald Summers is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, the...
Deputies searching for man accused of taking more than $300K in lumber
Quinyah Simmons, 23, is charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, according to SLED.
North Charleston woman accused of using duplicate title to get car loan
Protests turned into a riot in downtown Charleston overnight May 30-31, 2020, days after the...
Man sentenced for arson during 2020 George Floyd riot in downtown Charleston
Algernard Young faces related charges of domestic abuse and stalking that, based on court...
Man charged in fatal 2019 shooting at apartment goes to trial

Latest News

Comprehensive plans guide growth and development in counties. That's why Dorchester County...
Dorchester County seeks feedback on plan to guide future growth
Michael Patrick Lies, 31, is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one...
Colleton County man charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor
For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
Glen Smith Jr., 42, has been charged with four counts of threatening the life of a public...
Sheriff blasts bond total set for man accused of threatening deputy
When evacuating during a hurricane, many people in the Lowcountry may have to take Dorchester...
Drivers express concerns over hurricane evacuation route in Dorchester Co.