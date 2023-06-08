SC Lottery
Sheriff blasts bond total set for man accused of threatening deputy

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 29 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County’s sheriff criticized the amount of bond set for a North man charged with making multiple threats against a deputy and his family.

Glen Smith Jr., 42, has been charged with four counts of threatening the life of a public official or family and four counts of stalking, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

He was arrested after 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was found outside the officer’s Orangeburg County home, where deputies say he made threats against the deputy’s wife and their two sons.

A judge set bond for Smith Wednesday at $35,000 cash or surety and ordered ankle monitoring, sparking a response from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“Divided by four, that comes out to less than $10,000 for the life of a public official and his family,” Ravenell said. “I believe we who are serving the community and risking our lives are worth far more. Some don’t see it that way, apparently.”

Ravenell said the incidents began in November when the deputy began receiving threats. The deputy had taken Smith’s children into emergency protective custody more than five years ago, according to court documents.

“This has been an ongoing situation since last year, this subject being warned over and over,” Ravenell said. “He has threatened not only my deputy but his family as well.”

When Smith was taken into custody Tuesday night, he had a golf club and a knife in his possession, an incident report states.

