Summerville Police investigating robbery of mail carrier

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Summerville Police Department are investigating an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man wearing a ski mask and a black hat robbed a mail carrier on Dorchester Road. An officer saw the suspect with a gun, Capt. Chris Hirsch said.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Authorities say there is still a large police presence while they’re looking for the suspect.

If anyone has information on what happened, they’re asked to call the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.