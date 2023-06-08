Summerville Police investigating robbery of mail carrier
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Summerville Police Department are investigating an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.
Police say a man wearing a ski mask and a black hat robbed a mail carrier on Dorchester Road. An officer saw the suspect with a gun, Capt. Chris Hirsch said.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
Authorities say there is still a large police presence while they’re looking for the suspect.
If anyone has information on what happened, they’re asked to call the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.
