Summerville residents share concerns about bicyclists on Main St.

By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville is a popular place for bicyclists, and some community members are calling for a better travel option that will keep those on bikes off Main Street.

Currently, railroad tracks separate North and South Magnolia Street, so bicyclists have to get onto Main Street, a busy road for drivers and pedestrians.

The Bike/Walk Summerville advocacy group says a cross-over path on the tracks is the potential solution to this safety concern.

The group brought this idea to social media, and a long-term Summerville resident says it’s something that is a crucial need.

Main Street does not have a bike lane, and Walker Smith says the road is too narrow to fit a vehicle and bike at the same time and believes a path across the tracks to put bicyclists onto the less-busy streets would be a win-win.

He says it’s a huge safety concern and people are at risk of getting seriously hurt.

“It’s so important,” he said. “Their safety is important, but the safety of the pedestrians and drivers is also important. The drivers don’t mean to hit the bicyclists, but sometimes the bicyclists don’t look behind them. This is dangerous. It’s a dangerous environment for all three.”

Summerville has a bicycle and pedestrian committee established by the town council for issues such as this.

Officials say the committee is the best place for concerned residents to start, to get this idea turned into a funded project.

