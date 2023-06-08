Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Tostada, Chase and Bailey

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In this week’s edition of Waggin’ Wednesday, we have three lovable pups from the Charleston Animal Society who are ready to find their new humans.

Up first is the spicy Tostada, who the shelter says would be the perfect addition to any home because he is so easy to adore. Tostada loves to have fun, especially with all of the other pups during play time. He is very easy-going and just an all-around good boy. He is only a year and a half old, so he still has lots of energy and spirit to add to a home of his own!

Next up is 9-year-old Chase, who the shelter says is an extremely sweet but also a very shy, old soul. They say he has a very easy demeanor, and he would love to have a couch buddy to relax all day with. Although he may be a simple boy, the shelter says he has the best heart of gold!

And last but not least, is 4-year-old Bailey the shelter says is a goofy and playful boy. He absolutely loves his stuffed animals and getting love from humans. The shelter says he has never met a stranger, and that he shows his love by leaning on his people!

Those who are interested in adopting can visit 2455 Remount Rd. in North Charleston. The Charleston Animal Society is open 12-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. during the weekend.

The third annual Celebrity Paws in the Park event is set to take place Saturday. You’re invited to bring your four-legged best friend to hang out with the folks from the Charleston Animal Society at River Front Park in North Charleston.

Director of Community Engagement Kay Hyman talks about the third annual Celebrity Paws in the Park event.

The event is one of the shelter’s biggest fundraising events, and proceeds go toward helping out the homeless animals of the Lowcountry.

