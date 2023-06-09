SC Lottery
Chance of rain low, temperatures high heading into the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A cold front has pushed to the south and drier weather is expected for the next few days. Scattered clouds will clear out this afternoon giving us a sunny and warm end to the work week. There is a very small chance of a shower this morning but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s this afternoon. Expect a comfortable night with a mostly clear sky temperatures will cool into the low to mid 60s. It’s going to be a very warm and sunny weekend with highs in the upper 80s to 90° inland, low 80s at the beaches. Dry, sunny weather is expected Saturday with only a slight chance of showers and storms late Sunday.

TROPICS: No development is expected over the next 7 days.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 84.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

