Charleston Police search for missing man

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 58-year-old man.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 58-year-old man.

Lucius Benjamin Gibbs was reported missing by his family on Wednesday. Authorities say he was last seen near the Citadel Mall on Tuesday.


Charleston Police say Lucius Benjamin Gibbs was last seen in West Ashley on Tuesday and is believed to be driving a white 2000 Ford F-250 with South Carolina license plate P847863,(Charleston Police Department)

Police say he was last seen driving a 2000 Ford F250 with South Carolina plates P847863.

If seen or located, please contact the on-duty Central Detective by calling 843-720-2422.

