Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in a shooting Thursday that injured three others.

Armien Jones Jr., 19, died at the scene of the shooting at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin. He died from a gunshot wound, she said.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Dorchester Road to a report of multiple people wounded by gunfire.

A 59-year-old man and a boy were also injured in the shooting and found lying in the parking lot, police said. A fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, an incident report states.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.