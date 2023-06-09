SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting

Authorities say the victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in North Charleston has died.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 18-year-old victim of a Sunday shooting in North Charleston.

Emmanuel Johnson, from Goose Creek, died at the hospital on Monday after being shot on Sunday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police officers heard gunshots near Kraft Avenue and Tulip Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

A police report states officers were directed to Florida Avenue where they found an 18-year-old man unconscious on the stairs with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died Monday, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

