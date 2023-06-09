SC Lottery
Deputies investigate shots fired into Georgetown Co. home

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into a home.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Blossom Lane, off Dunbar Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a black SUV-type vehicle driving slowly past the home as shots were fired.

Deputies say no injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

